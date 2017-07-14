Amarnath Attack: Indo-Pak Buses Diverted As Phagwara Observes Bandh
The residents of Phagwara cutting across religions observed a day-long bandh today in protest against the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims in a terrorist attack in Kashmir.
Various Hindu outfits gave the bandh call, and Muslims extended their support to it.
As a precautionary measure, authorities diverted 'Sada- e-Sarhad' buses plying between Delhi and Lahore, Phagwara Superintendent of Police P S Bhandal said.
While the bus bound for Delhi from Lahore took the Kartarpur-Subhanpur-Kapurthala-Noormahal-Phillaur route, the Lahore-bound bus took the Phillaur-Noormahal-Nakodar- Kapurthala-Kartarpur route, he said.
In Phagwara, the residents took out a rally from the Hanumangarhi Temple complex and marched through the city streets, police said. Most of shops were closed and vehicles remained off the road.
A huge police force was deployed in the city to maintain peace.
Addressing the rally, Gulam Sarvar Saba, a member of the Punjab Haj Committee, called the killing of Amarnath pilgrims an "anti-Islamic act".
"Islam teaches us to respect all religions and the killing of Amarnath pilgrims was an anti-Islamic and anti- mankind act," he said.
Leaders of various Hindu groups and the BJP also addressed the rally.
Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 10.
