All-Party Meet On Agitation In Darjeeling Hills Today
As the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills entered it 22nd day, all eyes are set on the all-party meeting convened by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Kalimpong area today.
The meeting, slated to be attended by all political parties of the hills, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm.
This is the third such meeting in 22 days. The first and the second all-party meetings were held on June 20 and June 29.
The event will also witness the first meeting of the newly-formed Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) and take a call on the ongoing agitation in the hills over the demand for Gorkhaland.
The GMCC, chaired by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), has 30 members representing all the parties.
The GJM has plans to take out rallies today, demanding Gorkhaland and burn copies of the GTA accord.
Except for pharmacies, all shops, schools and colleges remained closed.
Police and security forces patrolled the streets and kept a vigil on entry and exit routes.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Atmosphere Not Right For Xi-Modi Meet: China
- Russia 'Could Have' Interfered With US Vote, Says Trump
- Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies In Hospital
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Army Jawan Moves High Court Alleging Poor Quality Food Served to Them
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Myanmar: Rohingya Muslim Stoned To Death By Buddhist Mob
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment