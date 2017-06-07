The Newswire
06 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:43 pm National

All-Party Meet On Agitation In Darjeeling Hills Today

DARJEELING
File Photo: PTI Photo

As the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills entered it 22nd day, all eyes are set on the all-party meeting convened by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Kalimpong area today.

The meeting, slated to be attended by all political parties of the hills, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm.

This is the third such meeting in 22 days. The first and the second all-party meetings were held on June 20 and June 29.

The event will also witness the first meeting of the newly-formed Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) and take a call on the ongoing agitation in the hills over the demand for Gorkhaland.

The GMCC, chaired by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), has 30 members representing all the parties.

The GJM has plans to take out rallies today, demanding Gorkhaland and burn copies of the GTA accord.

Except for pharmacies, all shops, schools and colleges remained closed.

Police and security forces patrolled the streets and kept a vigil on entry and exit routes.

