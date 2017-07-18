All Family Members' Aadhaar to be Linked With Ration Cards for Supply of Goods: UP Tells High Court
The Aadhaar numbers of all members of a family, not just the head of a household, will be linked with their ration card to ensure an unhindered supply of goods under the public distribution system (PDS), the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Allahabad High Court today.
The state government placed a copy of a circular, issued to the effect on July 17, before a division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice M K Gupta which was hearing a PIL filed by seven members of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Kandhla in the Shamli district.
The petitioners had moved the court contending that Aadhaar enabled PDS was introduced in the state last year wherein ration was to be distributed after scanning the thumb impression of the head of the household.
The petitioners had further contended that in many cases the head of the household happened to be an elderly person, physically incapable of visiting a PDS shop, and such a system deprived the concerned family of the benefits which was in violation of the Food Security Act.
The state government had, on July 11, sought time for taking "appropriate action in the matter".
It placed the circular, issued by principal secretary, civil supplies, to all district magistrates, before the court today.
Expressing satisfaction with the move, the court disposed off the petition.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'China Unusually Aggressive in Its Stand on Dokalam'
- Is Privacy a Fundamental Right?
- Chinese Media Rejects Pak Report
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Chinese Media Claims Its Army Killed 158 Soldiers, India Rubbishes Report
- Former US Diplomat Says China Needs To Acknowledge That India Is A 'Force To Be Reckoned With'
- J&K: Army Major Of Rashtriya Rifles Shot Dead By Jawan In Uri Following Dispute
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment