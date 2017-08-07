Al-Jazeera Denounces Israel's Decision To Shut Its Bureau

Al-Jazeera has denounced Israel's decision to close the Jerusalem bureau of Qatar's flagship satellite network, saying that the measure is "undemocratic" and that it will take legal action.

Israel's move follows in the footsteps of four Arab countries that are aligned against Qatar as part of a months- long political dispute over Doha's politics and alleged support for extremists.

The channel and its affiliate sites have been blocked in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

Israel yesterday announced it would revoke the press credentials of Al-Jazeera journalists, effectively preventing them from working in Israel.

The news organisation, in turn, denounced the decision it said came from a country claiming to be "the only democratic state in the Middle East" and said it would take legal action.