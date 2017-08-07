The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
07 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:22 pm National

Al-Jazeera Denounces Israel's Decision To Shut Its Bureau

Jerusalem
Al-Jazeera Denounces Israel's Decision To Shut Its Bureau
File Photo: AFP Photo
Al-Jazeera Denounces Israel's Decision To Shut Its Bureau
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Al-Jazeera has denounced Israel's decision to close the Jerusalem bureau of Qatar's flagship satellite network, saying that the measure is "undemocratic" and that it will take legal action.

Israel's move follows in the footsteps of four Arab countries that are aligned against Qatar as part of a months- long political dispute over Doha's politics and alleged support for extremists.

The channel and its affiliate sites have been blocked in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

Advertisement opens in new window

Israel yesterday announced it would revoke the press credentials of Al-Jazeera journalists, effectively preventing them from working in Israel.

The news organisation, in turn, denounced the decision it said came from a country claiming to be "the only democratic state in the Middle East" and said it would take legal action.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (10 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Jerusalem News Broadcasters Association Broadcasting National
Next Story : Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant From Pakistan Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Kashmir
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters