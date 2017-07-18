After D Roopa Shunted Out, Retired IAS Officer Begins Probe Into Sasikala 'Jail Bribery' Case

The Karnataka government has appointed retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar to probe into the alleged special treatment meted out to AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala and other "erroneous" practises in the central jail here.

Kumar was appointed by the government for the probe after D Roopa, shunted out as DIG (Prisons) yesterday, highlighted in a report the alleged special privileges given to Sasikala and others inside Parapana Agrahara Central Jail.

"The Home Department had issued notification (to start a probe) in this regard yesterday itself," Kumar told PTI.

He, however, refused to divulge the deadline given by the government to finish the probe and submit the report.

"I will not be providing any more details, but will come before the media if required," Kumar added.

Kumar had met Home Secretary Subhash Chandra yesterday, an official said.

Kumar is in possession of the report submitted by Roopa, who had alleged irregularities and destruction of evidence, the official also said adding that Kumar has also been given the copies of the show-cause notices issued to the officials for the alleged lapses.

The government had yesterday transferred Roopa and asked DGP (Prisons) H N Sathyanarayana Rao to go on compulsory leave after they sparred over a report on the allegations in public.

The government also shifted Bengaluru central jail Chief Superintendent Krishna Kumar, who had also been blamed in the report by Roopa for alleged illegal activities in the prison.

Roopa's transfer had stirred a huge controversy with the Opposition slamming the decision.

The issue figured in Parliament today when BJP members from Karnataka were seen holding placards asking the Karnataka government to protect honest officers.

In a report submitted on July 12 to Rao, Roopa had said there was "a talk" that Rs two crore had exchanged hands to give preferential treatment to Sasikala and there were allegations against him also.

Rao had rubbished the charges as "absolutely false, baseless and wild."

Roopa had also said a special kitchen was functioning in the jail for Sasikala in violation of the prison rules.

Sasikala is lodged at Parappana Agrahara central prison here ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, all serving a 4-year jail term.