Adopt 15 Cows Each To Know The Problems Faced By Farmers In Keeping Old Cows, Goa Congress MLA Tells BJP

Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Pratapsinh Rane today urged the state BJP legislators to adopt 15 cows each so that they get to know the problems faced by farmers in keeping the cows, which have passed their prime.

"When a cow is old, what do we do? It becomes a big problem. As a progressive state, we have to think about this. All of you keep 15 cows each," Rane said in the state legislative assembly during a discussion on budget.

Rane said the owners of the old cows abandon them as they become economically unviable.

"One man's food is another man's poison, but what do you do with your own cows after they are old? We worship the cow, but who is look after it?" the Congress leader asked.

Supporting the statement made by state chief minister Manohar Parrikar that gau rakshaks will not be allowed to take law into their hands, Rane said that Goa does not require cow protectors.