AAP's Phoolka Quits As Opposition Leader in Punjab to Represent 1984 Riot Victims in Court
Aam Aadmi Party leader H S Phoolka today resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly so that he can represent victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in courts.
The Supreme Court lawyer submitted his resignation to Speaker Rana K P Singh.
"Submitted my resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition to Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha," he tweeted.
To bring culprits of '84 to justice & strengthen ongoing cases against them, @hsphoolka has resigned from position of leader of opposition. pic.twitter.com/kJpaFwJCnv— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) July 11, 2017
He took the decision after the Delhi Bar Council had disallowed him from appearing for the victims in several cases against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and others saying that as a Leader of Opposition, he enjoyed an 'office of profit'.
A Punjab Assembly spokesman said that the resignation of Phoolka was under consideration.
He also said the AAP, the main opposition party in Vidhan Sabha, has so far not given any name of an MLA for the post of Leader of Opposition.
On July 9, the AAP MLA from Dakha seat had announced his decision to quit as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and give up the status of a cabinet minister to continue to represent the riot victims in courts.
Phoolka had recommended names of AAP MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Kanwar Sandhu and Aman Arora, according to their seniority, to the party high command to elect the Leader of Opposition from among them in consultation with other party legislators.
Khaira, a former Congressman, is an MLA from Bholath assembly seat. Khaira had led the charge against Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh who was facing allegations of impropriety in the multi-crore sand mining auctions.
Sandhu, a former journalist and was involved in preparing AAP's manifesto during assembly polls, is an MLA from Kharar seat, while Arora is an MLA from Sunam.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Ravi Shastri Appointed Coach Of Indian Cricket Team
- 'God Gave Me Strength To Fight', Driver Recounts
- SC Suspends Centre's Notification On Cattle Slaughter
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Old Picture Of Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia With Slain Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi Goes Viral
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Muslims 'Educationally Most Disadvantaged' Among Minorities, Says Government Panel
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment