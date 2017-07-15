70 Pakistanis Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Three Weeks
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has stated that some 70 people have lost their lives in the past three weeks following different rain-related incidents in various parts of Pakistan.
In a statement, a Pakistani agency has stated that 90 people were also injured since June 26 when rains started lashing the country.
In Pakistan and neighbouring India, deadly floods occur regularly during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.
The disaster management authority said it has transported food, tents and other relief supplies to affected areas.
Flash flooding triggered by the rains damaged a bridge in the eastern Punjab province and landslides disrupted normal traffic in the north. This week's rains flooded some streets in an upscale area of Islamabad.
