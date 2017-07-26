The Newswire
26 July 2017 National

450 Communal Incidents In Uttar Pradesh In Past Three Years, Government To Parliament

New Delhi
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Altogether 450 incidents of communal violence took place in Uttar Pradesh in the last three years, 162 of which were reported in 2016, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that in Uttar Pradesh, 155 such incidents took place in 2015 and 133 in 2014.

In Maharashtra, 270 communal incidents were reported in the last three years, 68 of which took place in 2016, 105 in 2015 and 97 in 2014, he said in a written reply.

Madhya Pradesh reported 205 communal incidents in the last three years of which 57 took place in 2016, 92 in 2015 and 56 in 2014.

In Rajasthan, 200 such incidents were reported in the last three years, of which 63 took place in 2016, 65 in 2015 and 72 incidents in 2014, he said.

