The Newswire
417 Indian Fishermen Believed to be in Pakistani Jails, Govt Informs
New Delhi
File-AP Photo/Fareed Khan
There are 417 Indian fishermen believed to be languishing in Pakistani jails, the government said today.
In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry, said as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, 494 Indian fishermen were in Pakistani jails until July 1 this year. Of them, 77 were released on July 10.
The minister added that there are 975 fishing boats in the neighbouring country's custody.
"The government consistently takes up the issue concerning the release of all Indian fishermen and their boats in Pakistani custody," Bhamre said.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CAG Report Flags 'Critical' Shortage Of Ammunition
- Fake Chinese Spares for Home-Made Bofors Guns
- J&K: Seven Policemen Thrashed By Army Personnel In Ganderbal
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment