417 Indian Fishermen Believed to be in Pakistani Jails, Govt Informs

There are 417 Indian fishermen believed to be languishing in Pakistani jails, the government said today.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry, said as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, 494 Indian fishermen were in Pakistani jails until July 1 this year. Of them, 77 were released on July 10.

The minister added that there are 975 fishing boats in the neighbouring country's custody.

"The government consistently takes up the issue concerning the release of all Indian fishermen and their boats in Pakistani custody," Bhamre said.