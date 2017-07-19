34th Day Of Gorkhaland Protests: Agitators Fight Pitched Battle With Cops

Pro-Gorkhaland agitators today fought a pitched battle with the police, pelting stones and petrol bombs at them and setting afire two of their vehicles and an outpost in Darjeeling hills where normal life stayed crippled on the 34th day of the indefinite shutdown.

The coordination committee of the hill parties, which has sponsored the indefinite strike, meanwhile, decided today to continue the strike till August one when the committee would meet again, this time in Delhi, to review the situation.

Advertisement opens in new window

The fresh violence erupted at Mirik last night when Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police. They also set two police vehicles and a police outpost on fire, the official sources said.

The agitators pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs and glass bottles at the police, forcing the security personnel to resort to cane-charging the agitators and lobbing tear gas shells at them, said police officials.

Several Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists and police personnel were injured in the clashes, the sources said.

The GJM claimed that its supporter Ashok Tamang died and another person was injured when the police opened fire at Mirik last night. The police, however, denied the charge.

The GJM took out a rally with Tamang's body at Mirik.

The GJM activists and other hill parties organised a sit-in outside the district magistrate office here demanding a separate state.

Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh president Sukhman Moktan, who is a member of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee, told PTI, "We have decided to continue the shutdown as it is a demand of the people in the hills that until Gorkhaland is formed, there will be no relaxation in agitation."

Advertisement opens in new window

The next meeting of the coordination committee would be held in New Delhi on August 1.

"We will hold our next meeting on August 1 in New Delhi. We will meet Union ministers after the meeting and press for our demand for Gorkhaland," he said.

We will meet Sikkim chief minister and governor and request them to extend their support to us. We have also decided that if we get an appointment, we will meet West Bengal governor and complain about the violation of human rights by the state police," he said.

The GJM-led coordination committee also passed a resolution condemning the alleged "police firing" at Mirik last night and demanded an apology from TMC MLA Paresh Pal for humiliating GJM MLAs during voting for the presidential election yesterday at the state assembly.

Pal yesterday had controversially shouted at three GJM MLAs, asking them to "go back to Darjeeling" when they were in the state assembly to cast their votes for the presidential election.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Army continued to maintain a vigil in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada. Para-military and police personnel also patrolled the streets in the hills.

Except pharmacies, all other shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges were closed while Internet services remained suspended for the last 31 days in the hills.

With food supply severely hit due to the ongoing shutdown, GJM activists and NGOs of the hills were seen distributing food items among the people.

In Kolkata, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad refuted the Trinamool Congress' charge that the Centre was instigating the unrest in Darjeeling.

"We do not instigate people. We have sent armed forces, We are fully cooperating (with the state), but ultimately it is the state government which has to take the initiative," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.