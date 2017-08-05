3 Let Terrorists Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In Kashmir's Sopore Area

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday morning said that three militants of LeT outfit were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Sopore, around 55 km northwest of Srinagar.



Srinagar based police spokesman said that “acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in Jamia Mohalla, Amargarh locality, police along with 52 RR, 92, 177, 179 battalion of CRPF cordoned off the area and launched the search operation.”

Advertisement opens in new window

He said the hiding militants opened fire on the joint search party, triggering an encounter. “During encounter, three militants of LeT were eliminated. Their identity is being ascertained”, he said. He said three AK 74 rifles and magazines were recovered.