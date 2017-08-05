3 Let Terrorists Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In Kashmir's Sopore Area

The Newswire
05 August 2017 National

Srinagar
Representative image
outlookindia.com
2017-08-05T10:07:28+0530

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday morning said that three militants of LeT outfit were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Sopore, around 55 km northwest of Srinagar.


Srinagar based police spokesman said that “acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in Jamia Mohalla, Amargarh locality, police along with  52 RR, 92, 177, 179  battalion of CRPF cordoned off the area and launched the search operation.”

He said the hiding militants opened fire on the joint search party, triggering an encounter. “During encounter, three militants of LeT were eliminated. Their identity is being ascertained”, he said. He said three AK 74  rifles and magazines were recovered.

 

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
