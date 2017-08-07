BJP MPs Stopped From Visiting Riot-Hit Basirhat, Detained

A BJP central team comprising party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh was stopped from visiting the riot-hit Basirhat in West Bengal and its members were detained today.



The three MPs, who left for Basirhat after arriving here from Delhi, were stopped by the police near Birati, close to the airport.



Later, they were detained when they tried to proceed to Basirhat after a heated exchange with the police.



Lekhi asked the police if the situation was under control in Basirhat, as claimed by the state government, why were they not allowed to go there?



"We are MPs and only we three will go there. You accompany us," she told policemen.