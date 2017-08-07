The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
08 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:43 pm National

BJP MPs Stopped From Visiting Riot-Hit Basirhat, Detained

Kolkata
BJP MPs Stopped From Visiting Riot-Hit Basirhat, Detained
Representative Image/ PTI

A BJP central team comprising party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh was stopped from visiting the riot-hit Basirhat in West Bengal and its members were detained today.

The three MPs, who left for Basirhat after arriving here from Delhi, were stopped by the police near Birati, close to the airport.

Later, they were detained when they tried to proceed to Basirhat after a heated exchange with the police.

Lekhi asked the police if the situation was under control in Basirhat, as claimed by the state government, why were they not allowed to go there?

"We are MPs and only we three will go there. You accompany us," she told policemen.

READ MORE IN:
West Bengal BJP Police & Security Forces Mobs - Violence National
Next Story : Cannot Solve Unrest in Kashmir at Gunpoint: Congress to Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters