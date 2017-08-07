The Newswire
08 July 2017

3 Army Personnel Injured In Militant Attack In Kashmir

SRINAGAR
File Photo: ANI Photo

Three Army personnel, including a Captain, were injured when militants fired at a patrol team in Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said today.

The militants opened indiscriminate fire on the Army patrol at Hajin in Bandipora late last night, a police official said.

The militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness, he added.

The injured were admitted to the 92 Base Hospital here.

