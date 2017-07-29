22-Yr-Old Engineering Student Commits Suicide In Kota

A 22-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented accommodation in Chitragupt colony here, police said today.

Surendra Meena, a resident of Jhalawar district's Kotkhedi village, last afternoon hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room, ASI at the Dadabari Police Station, Radheshyam, said.

The body was handed over to the victim's family members after post mortem today and a case has been registered, he said, adding investigations are underway.

The victim used stay with his younger brother here and was pursuing B.Tech at an engineering collage in Raanpur, the officer said.

"It seems, he was suffering from depression after an accident in which his right leg was fractured and he had developed some severe ailment," the ASI said.

"He had returned to the city a few days ago after treatment. When he was leaving his house, he had, reportedly, told his parents that he would never be able to recover from his leg injury and disease," Radheshyam said.

The victim took the extreme step after his brother had left for his classes at a coaching institute here. No suicide note was found, he said.