At least 28 Killed as Bus Falls Into Gorge in Rampur, Himachal Pradesh

The death toll in the bus accident that took place today morning in Himachal Pradesh's Simla has risen to 28.

Nine others have sustained injuries.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is reaching the spot.

Earlier, reports of over 20 people being killed after a private bus enroute Solan rolled down a deep gorge near Rampur had come.

The incident took place around 9.15 a.m. when the bus, carrying around 40 passengers, rolled down from the National Highway 5 connecting Simla to Kinnaur.

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi has expressed her distress and profound grief at the tragic bus accident near Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, in which 20 people have lost their lives.

Conveying her deepest condolences to the families of the victims, Gandhi asked the Himachal Pradesh Government to take immediate relief and rescue measures.

She also asked the Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress workers to contribute in providing assistance to the families of the bereaved.

The death toll is expected to rise as injuries to some of the passengers are said to be serious.

The private bus was proceeding towards Solan from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300 metre gorge at Khaneri near Rampur in Shimla district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, around 40 people were on board the private bus when the accident took place and it's feared that the death toll could rise further.

Bus driver and conductor were among the injured.

Advertisement opens in new window

Sources said that bus departed from Reckong Peo early in the morning and when it reached near Khaneri hospital, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge at 9 a.m.

Rescue teams comprising officials from police and district administration reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh directed the authorities to undertake necessary rescue and rehabilitation measures.

(Agencies)