Protesters Pelt Stones At Buses Over Reckless Driving In Tamil Nadu
Twenty persons, including passengers of a bus and two drivers were injured when a crowd pelted stones at state transport buses after alleged reckless driving led to a fisherman's death at Thangachimadam area late last night.
The two bus drivers are reported to be in serious condition. The passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.
They said the protesters also made a futile bid to set ablaze another bus, leading to the mild use of force by striking force personnel, who rushed to the spot, to disperse them.
Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the violence and cases booked against 150 others, they said.
Police said violence broke out after a fishermen returning home with his wife on a bike after attending a function was fatally knocked down by a government bus. His wife was seriously injured.
As news about his death spread, people in the area surrounded the bus, blocked road traffic and pelted stones at the vehicle and two other buses, police said.
District Collector S Natarajan and Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators even as some persons tried to set a bus ablaze, leading to the police action.
The fisherman's body was later sent to the Ramanathapuram government hospital for post mortem.
Armed police police have been posted in the area and the situation was under control, police said.
