18-Yr-Old Boy Killed, Another Injured in Police Firing in Kashmir' Budgam
An 18-year-old boy was killed and another person injured today in alleged firing by security forces on a group of stone-pelting youth in Beerwah area of Kashmir's Budgam district, police said
A group of people started pelting stones on vehicles of 53 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army in Beerwah town this afternoon, a police official said.
He said the soldiers allegedly opened fire to chase away the stone-pelters, resulting in injuries to two persons.
One of the injured, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, succumbed to injuries while another injured person has been hospitalised, the official said.
The situation in Beerwah town and adjoining areas is tense following the killing of the teenage boy, he added.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Reliance Announces Jio Smartphone For 'Zero' Rupees
- Don't Support Cow Vigilantes: Centre Tells SC
- Ambika Soni Quits, Shankersinh Vagela 'Sacked'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment