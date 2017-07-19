165 People Arrested In Sedition Cases In Last Three Years Across Country: Govt

As many as 165 people were arrested on the charge of sedition in the last three years across the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), minister of state for home Gangaram Ahir said that 58 people were arrested in 47 such cases registered in 2014.

"73 people were arrested in 30 cases registered in 2015 and 34 people arrested in 28 cases registered in 2016 under the offence of Sedition (Section 124A of IPC)," he said.

The 2016 figure excludes Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as data from the two states were not available.

Ahir said the names those arrested and the current status of cases were not recorded in the NCRB data.

The data related to 2017 are being collected by the NCRB.