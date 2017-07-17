The Newswire
18 July 2017

16-Yr-Old Kabaddi Player Allegedly Raped by Man Posing As Stadium Official in Delhi

New Delhi

File-Photograph by Sanjay Rawat

A 16-year-old kabaddi player was allegedly raped by a man, who met her posing as a stadium official, the police said.

The victim approached the police today and a case was registered.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that she met the 30- year-old accused at the Chhatrasal Stadium, who claimed to be from the stadium administration, the police said.

The girl alleged that the accused raped her on July 9 and she was suffering from trauma for the last one week, they added.

The police said the girl could not provide the details of the accused.

A police team will visit the stadium tomorrow to scan the attendance register in order to get clues about the accused.

