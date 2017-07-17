The Newswire
16-Yr-Old Kabaddi Player Allegedly Raped by Man Posing As Stadium Official in Delhi
New Delhi
File-Photograph by Sanjay Rawat
A 16-year-old kabaddi player was allegedly raped by a man, who met her posing as a stadium official, the police said.
The victim approached the police today and a case was registered.
In her complaint, the girl alleged that she met the 30- year-old accused at the Chhatrasal Stadium, who claimed to be from the stadium administration, the police said.
The girl alleged that the accused raped her on July 9 and she was suffering from trauma for the last one week, they added.
Advertisement opens in new window
The police said the girl could not provide the details of the accused.
A police team will visit the stadium tomorrow to scan the attendance register in order to get clues about the accused.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India-China Soldiers Stand Face-To-Face
- Venkaiah Naidu Resigns As Union Minister
- J&K: Army Officer Shot Dead By Jawan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment