16-Yr-Old Boy Succumbs To Pellet Wound Injuries in J&K Clashes

A 16-year-old boy died today after suffering pellet injuries during clashes between protestors and security forces that broke near the site of an encounter in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where three militants were killed.



Mohammad Younis was brought to the SMHS hospital here with critical pellet injuries in the chest, a police official said.



He said the teenager succumbed to injuries at the hospital.



Younis was injured during the clashes between protestors and security forces near the encounter site at Gulabbagh where three local militants were killed.