'15 August, Happy Independence Day': Pakistan Govt Website Hacked, Indian National Anthem Posted

The Pakistan government website was on Thursday reportedly hacked briefly by unknown hackers who posted the Indian national anthem and Independence Day greetings on the web page.

The website -- pakistan.Gov.Pk -- at around 1500 hours IST displayed a message showing "Hacked by Ne0-h4ck3r".

The hackers posted Ashoka Chakra in Tricolour, along with Indian Independence Day message.

The greetings' headline read "15 August, Happy Independence Day".

The message posted thereafter read "Freedom in the Mind, Faith in the words...Pride in our Souls...Let's salute those great men, who made this possible".

The message was followed by the Indian national anthem "Jana gana Mana...".

There was no official response from the Foreign Office in Islamabad and the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.