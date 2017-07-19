The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:44 am National

12-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down Allegedly by Army Vehicle in Kashmir

Srinagar
12-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down Allegedly by Army Vehicle in Kashmir
Representative Image

A 12-year-old girl was today mowed down allegedly by an Army vehicle in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

"Aroofa Farooq, a resident of the Aglar Zainapora area of the district, was hit and injured by an Army vehicle near her residence this morning," a police official said.

He said Aroofa was taken to the sub-district hospital, Zainapora, where she succumbed to her injuries.

READ MORE IN:
Kashmir Indian Army National
Next Story : Mentally Challenged Muslim Thrashed in Jharkhand on Suspicion of Being a Cattle Thief
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters