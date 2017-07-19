The Newswire
12-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down Allegedly by Army Vehicle in Kashmir
Srinagar
Representative Image
A 12-year-old girl was today mowed down allegedly by an Army vehicle in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
"Aroofa Farooq, a resident of the Aglar Zainapora area of the district, was hit and injured by an Army vehicle near her residence this morning," a police official said.
He said Aroofa was taken to the sub-district hospital, Zainapora, where she succumbed to her injuries.
