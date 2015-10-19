The Newswire
10 Bovines, Including 7 Cows Die Due to Pesticide Poisoning in Rajasthan
Jaipur
File-Mihir Srivastava/Outlookindia
Ten bovine animals, including seven cows, died after consuming plants that had been sprayed with pesticides in Rajasthan's Pali district, the police said today.
The incident happened yesterday at a farm in Anandpur Kalu village of the district.
Nearly 50 bovines were taken to a veterinary hospital after they fell sick. Primary investigation revealed that the animals consumed plants sprinkled with pesticides, the police added.
