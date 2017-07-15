The Newswire
16 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge

File Photo/Representational Image

Another tragedy struck the Amarnath pilgrims on Sunday when a bus, enroute Pahalgam, carrying them fell into a deep gorge. 

16 people have been killed and 19 are injured with 8 of them having minor injuries. 

The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said.

This incident comes days after as many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar earlier last week.

The 90th and 40th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed at the spot to prevent further untoward incidents thereafter.

Only this morning one of the injured succumbed to her injuries taking the death toll to eight.

The brutal attack on the innocent pilgrims invited the wrath of all political parties, even as the entire world jointly condemned the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee also strongly condemned the incident.

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti summoned an emergency meeting of her cabinet to review the security situation across the state.

With Agency Inputs 

