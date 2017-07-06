The Newswire
06 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:05 pm National

Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies In Hospital

Kolkata
Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies In Hospital
File photo/PTI

One person has died in the communal clashes in Basirhat town, West Bengal.

He was brought to Kolkata hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reported NDTV.

Amidst heavy security at the hospital, some Trinamool Congress supporters heckled BJP leader MS Locket Chatterjee who visited the hospital to meet those injured in the violence, the report adds.

The communal clashes broke out over a Facebook post. Earlier, there were reports of  normalcy returning with no fresh incidents of violence.

Shops and markets reopened, bus services resumed and locals started coming out of their homes.

However, internet services continued to be disrupted and paramilitary forces and police remained posted in the troubled area.

READ MORE IN:
Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Politics National
