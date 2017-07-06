Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies In Hospital
One person has died in the communal clashes in Basirhat town, West Bengal.
He was brought to Kolkata hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reported NDTV.
Amidst heavy security at the hospital, some Trinamool Congress supporters heckled BJP leader MS Locket Chatterjee who visited the hospital to meet those injured in the violence, the report adds.
The communal clashes broke out over a Facebook post. Earlier, there were reports of normalcy returning with no fresh incidents of violence.
Shops and markets reopened, bus services resumed and locals started coming out of their homes.
However, internet services continued to be disrupted and paramilitary forces and police remained posted in the troubled area.
Post a Comment
This is succular violence and hence kosher.
BTW, all the "hindus" in Bengal who still support Mamata should convert to some other religion. Hindus can do with less idiots.