1 Killed, 8 Wounded After Gunmen Open Fire At Pregnant Woman's Party To Reveal Child's Gender
Two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children, authorities informed.
The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg during the encounter around 11:30 pm yesterday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.
Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the home while guests were watching a movie. A Colerain Township police spokesman says the motive for the shooting is unknown.
The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.
