The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:38 am International

1 Killed, 8 Wounded After Gunmen Open Fire At Pregnant Woman's Party To Reveal Child's Gender

Cincinnati
1 Killed, 8 Wounded After Gunmen Open Fire At Pregnant Woman's Party To Reveal Child's Gender
Representative image

Two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children, authorities informed.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg during the  encounter around 11:30 pm yesterday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the home while guests were watching a movie. A Colerain Township police spokesman says the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

READ MORE IN:
Donald Trump USA International
Next Story : Rupee Moves Up 8 Paise Against Dollar to 64.52
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters