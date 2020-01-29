Davies & Associates, LLC facilitates the first successful Indian E-2 visa application through the Grenada CBI Programme’s Donation Route

Disclaimer :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The Grenada CBI program coupled with an USA E-2 Visa is emerging as the latest immigration trend in India India, November 2019: Davies & Associates, LLC (D&A), a leading US business immigration law firm takes pride in being the first to assist Indians in securing a United States E-2 visa through the Grenadian CBI Programme donation route. The Grenada/E-2 option serves as a bridge for Indians facing longer waiting times for the coveted EB-5 “green card” visa or concerned with uncertainty surrounding the H-1B visa. D&A has helped hundreds of clients relocate to the United States on an E-2 Visa, but this category has not traditionally been open to the firm’s many Indian clients. Yet D&A helped its first Indian client secure an E-2 visa via Grenada in mid-2019 and demand from India has been skyrocketing ever since. The E2 Visa is designed for people seeking to move to the United States to own and operate a business. Processing times are quick and spouses, it is possible to renew the visa indefinitely, and spouses are eligible to apply for work in the United States. It is possible to expand an existing Indian business, open a new one, or buy an off-the-shelf franchise. Grenada is a cost-effective option with no residency requirement or tax on worldwide income. Processing times have just got even faster thanks to simplification and automation. It is possible for the whole process of Grenada and E-2 to take just a matter of months. Grenada is not the only option available to Indians, D&A works with a range of E-2-eligible citizenship by investment programs around the world, including Turkey, Montenegro, and various EU countries. Mark Davies, Global Chairman of Davies & Associates, LLC commented, “Indians seeking to move to the United States have faced a series of setbacks in recent years with uncertainty surrounding H-1B and delays to EB-5. Yet demand from India for US visas never abates and it is exciting to pioneer the route of Grenadian citizenship coupled with an E-2 Visa” He further added, “The E-2 visa is highly complementary to the EB-5 application, it allows a person to live and work in the United States while facing retrogression delays, and if the underlying E-2 business becomes large enough, it is possible to transition it to a Green Card under the EB-5 route.” Amongst the Davies & Associates, LLC’s clients, a 41 year old Indian entrepreneur along with his wife; who used the E-2 visa said, “Of all the places I have seen in the Caribbean, Grenada stood out for me on multiple counts. Most importantly, the people are really warm and very welcoming, especially to Indians. It is easy to blend in, not at all crowded, and only four-and-a-half hours flight from New York. The Citizenship by Investment Programme in Grenada and the E-2 Visa blend perfectly as a package. I would be a big advocate for the rest of my life for anyone wanting to explore Grenada Citizenship coupled with the E-2 Visa” The growing popularity of the E2 visa program coupled with a Grenadian citizenship has also encouraged D&A’ expansion to Turkey. The firm now offers access to Turkish citizenship through investment in the country. Acquiring Turkish a passport and citizenship is a 4 to 6 month process. In term of investments, an immigrant needs to put in $250,000 in real estate or maintain a balance of $500,000 in a Turkish bank for a minimum of 3 years. D&A provides 360 degree solution to its clientele that includes tax planning, selection of the CBI program and obtaining citizenship to further process the E2 visa. About Davies & Associates, LLC: Davies & Associates, LLC is a full service U.S. immigration law firm headquartered in New York City, USA with offices across the globe. The firm specializes in providing innovative and customized immigration solutions to a large number of clients from all across the globe. With an exceptionally talented team of lawyers drawn from the “top 10” American law firms and leading ivy-league schools, Davies & Associates, LLC primarily focuses on immigration law. Over time they have established themselves as industry leaders for US immigration. They are well known for their industry leading client services and obtaining remarkable results. They are licensed to practice law in multiple international jurisdictions with offices based in strategic locations around the world. The firm represents a wide range of clients such as multi-national corporations, mid and small-sized businesses across all industrial sectors, investors, individual professionals, entrepreneurs as well as families. Davies & Associates, LLC has a dedicated India and South East Asia team which comprises of dual qualified attorneys licensed to practice law both in India and the United States. PWR PWR