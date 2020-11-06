The News Scroll 06 November 2020  Last Updated at 12:48 pm | Source: PTI

Cricket betting racket busted in city, two held; Rs 2 lakh seized

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police have arrested two people involved in cricket betting here and seized Rs two lakh and two mobile phones from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Dungar Chand Jain (49) and Kiran Jain (24), CCB said in a release.

It said Rs 2 lakh and two mobile phones have been seized from the accused and a case has been registered at Halasuru Gate police station.

According to the release, CCB swung into action based on credible information that the duo were indulging in betting on the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on November 5, and arrested them.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

