Anne-Marie Back with New Single ''Come Over'' with Rudimental ft. Tion Wayne

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Anne Marie is back with another new single, ‘Come Over’, with Rudimental, also ft. Tion Wayne, after the sweeping success of ‘To Be Young’ ft. Doja Cat. The single is a fresh, infectious summer bumper that forms their first new music since the release of ‘Easy On Me’ ft. The Martinez Brothers back in March. She is teaming up with Rudimental for the first time since 2018’s ‘Let Me Live’. Find link to the official YouTube video here The song ‘Come Over’ itself fizzes with soulful, uplifting UKG energy and features a standout vocal from long-term Major Toms signee, Anne-Marie, fresh off the back of her anthemic comeback single ‘Birthday’ and latest single, ‘To Be Young’ ft. Doja Cat. Tion Wayne, fresh from scoring his first UK Top 10 single with ‘I Dunno’ ft. Dutchavelli & Stormzy, also provides a special verse of his own, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s leading and most versatile new-gen rap voices. Anne-Marie has remained a key figure within the pop sphere since the release of her last single, ‘To Be Young’ ft. Doja Cat. The song has already seen more than 120 Million views on YouTube with daily spike in numbers. Prior to the release of two million-selling debut album ‘Speak Your Mind’, she released a slew of global hits, such as- ‘Alarm’; the Clean Bandit and Sean Paul collaboration ‘Rockabye’; friendzone anthem and Marshmello collaboration ‘FRIENDS’; as well as the nostalgic Ed Sheeran co-write “2002”. Her playfully infectious pop masterpiece, ‘Speak Your Mind’ debuted at No.3 in the UK’s Official Album Chart upon its release in 2018, and subsequently saw Anne-Marie crowned as the ‘UK’s Biggest-Selling Debut Artist’ of the same year. Anne-Marie secured further high-profile collaborations including James Arthur for ‘Rewrite the Stars’, taken from ‘The Great Showman: Reimagined’ soundtrack, and Lauv on ‘f*ck, I’m lonely’. She was also a part of a Global Support Tour with Ed Sheeran for ‘Divide’. Moreover, Anne-Marie has been critically acclaimed on numerous occasions. She has become a BRITs Critics Choice finalist; Nordoff Robbins ‘Best Newcomer’ winner; 9 x BRIT Award nominee; an official ambassador of The Princes Trust and MIND charity; Stylist Magazine ‘Artist of the Year’; Royal Academy of the Arts committee member, and many more. This new single ‘Come Over’, with Rudimental and Tion Wayne is a pleasant surprise, and is here to stay. Image: Exclusive Album Art for ‘Come Over’ PWR PWR