Who’s Afraid Of The Reporter? Power And Fear In Indian Media

Summary of this article
India’s low ranking in the Reporters Without Borders index and restricted access to power reflect a media environment where scrutiny is increasingly mediated and uneven.
Attacks on journalists—such as the killing of Shubham Mani Tripathi—often emerge from local reporting on crime, land, and resource economies, creating a broader climate of risk.
Dependence on advertising, evolving political discourse, and the rise of independent digital reporters together signal a shift from overt censorship to more diffuse forms of pressure on journalism.
“For the past twenty years, the farmers have not caused any unrest. Whatever disturbances have occurred, the indigo planters alone are responsible for them.” This is how during the Indigo Rebellion, in an 1860 editorial in The Hindoo Patriot, Harish Chandra Mukherjee placed the blame for the unrest across Bengal on the indigo planters. He was not punished for this. On the contrary, he was among the journalists whose work informed the Indigo Commission. Even in colonial India, British rulers sometimes showed a degree of tolerance when it came to controlling the press—though this was limited and uneven.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not hold regular open press conferences and gives interviews selectively. Critics often describe sections of the media as the so-called ‘Godi media.’ Many journalists appear constrained in how they question those in power. Of course, those who ask difficult questions face professional or other pressures. The danger can increase when reporting on alleged links between political and corporate interests.
What is written above is not entirely without basis. In the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, India ranked 151 out of 180 countries, according to Reporters Without Borders. Reports by press freedom organisations have also documented instances of journalists being killed in India over the past decade, often in connection with local reporting on crime, corruption, or resource-related issues.
If a ruler becomes authoritarian, they are less likely to tolerate dissent. George Orwell showed in his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four how such a leader can turn lies into accepted truths. We are living under an increasingly controlled narrative environment. In our country also, ‘truth’ is often shaped through competing narratives. Today, readers read and viewers see what is available to them through different media ecosystems. For instance, local governance failures—such as instances of contaminated drinking water in cities like Indore—do not always receive sustained national attention. Majority of the media tends to align with the ruling party.
Freedom of the press in today’s India is under strain. One of the tools through which governments can influence the media is advertising. Media organisations depend significantly on advertising revenue. If a media house takes a position critical of the ruling party government advertising is reduced or withdrawn. As a result, some media organisations adopt a more cautious editorial approach. If viewed from this perspective, it is unfair to put the blame for declining journalistic standards entirely on individual journalists. Yet, there are always a few who continue to resist such pressures, sometimes at considerable personal risk.
If looked at more closely, the killing of journalists can also have a broader chilling effect. The murder of a journalist sends a message to others about the risks involved. Not every story is pursued to its conclusion; some are dropped under pressure. But why is it relatively easy to target journalists in this country? One reason is that there is no comprehensive national law specifically dedicated to journalist protection.
When in danger, journalists do not always receive timely protection from authorities. For example, in 2020, journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh for reporting on alleged sand mining activities. He had previously voiced concerns for his safety. In many cases, even when perpetrators are arrested, concerns have been raised about delays or inconsistencies in prosecution. This can foster a perception of impunity. It’s important to note that attacks on journalists are generally not centrally organized, but often occur at the local level. Grassroots journalists tend to face greater risks than those in big cities, as they have fewer institutional protections.
Attacks on journalists reporting on environmental and resource-related issues have also been noted by various organisations. When a journalist covers illegal sand mining, irregularities in coal extraction, timber smuggling, or land acquisition, they are often reporting on entrenched local interests. Such reporting invites danger. Control over natural resources generates significant economic gains, which increases the stakes of such reporting. Those who challenge certain models of development are labelled in ways that delegitimise their concerns. Such an environment can make critical reporting more difficult.
The world of journalism today is under strain. Yet, there are still individuals seeking to report independently. Journalists who operate via digital platforms like YouTube and Facebook are often less dependent on traditional corporate structures. They are, in some ways, reminiscent of figures like Mukherjee, who was deeply committed to editorial independence. In the coming years, India will witness a continuing tension between large, resource-rich media organisations and smaller independent voices. This is an uneven contest. Victory for the weaker side is difficult, but not impossible. And even if one is on the losing side, there is no shame in that.