Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Voting Ends In Congress Presidential Polls

Congress Presidential Polls: Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came together at the AICC headquarters and cast their vote.

Congress presidential election: Kharge votes
Congress presidential election: Mallikarjun Kharge casting his vote. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 5:12 pm

Voting ended on Monday in the Congress presidential poll as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor faced-off for the post of AICC chief.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

As voting in the Congress presidential poll got underway, outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi said she had been waiting for a long time for this day.

Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came together at the AICC headquarters and cast their vote.

When asked by reporters about the poll, Sonia Gandhi said, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

Later, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also cast his ballot in the poll at the party headquarters where the 68th polling booth for the AICC presidential election was set up.

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters here.

Related stories

A Look Back At History Of Congress Presidential Elections As Party Awaits New Chief

Congress Presidential Election To Be A Triangular Contest: Mallikarjun Kharge The ‘Official’ Candidate?

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces He Will Not Contest Congress Presidential Election

Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Congress Congress Presidential Elections Sonia Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge Shashi Tharoor Priyanka Gandhi Elections: Voting All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters P Chidambaram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC