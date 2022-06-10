Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: 4 Get Life Imprisonment In Gang Rape Case

4 men, involved in the gang rape of a minor have been condemned to life imprisonment. A fine has been imposed on them which is to be given to the victim.

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Get Life Imprisonment In Gang Rape Case

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:51 pm

National Victim Gang Rape Uttar Pradesh Procecution Convicts Life Imprisonment District Additional Sessions Judge Thursday
