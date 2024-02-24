National

Uttar Pradesh: 15 People Killed, Several Injured In Tractor Accident In Kasganj

Uttar Pradesh: The tractor carrying devotees plunged in a pond in the state's Kasganj.

February 24, 2024

Tractor plunges into pond. (File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
At least 15 people were killed, while several were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after fter a tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunged into a pond, the police said on Saturday.

The reports said the devotees were heading towards the River Ganga to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'. Following the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, the reports added. many injured were admitted to the local hospitals.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences with the families of the deceased in the accident. He has directed authorities to expedite relief efforts and extended all possible help to the injured in the accident.

