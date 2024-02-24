Uttar Pradesh: 15 People Killed, Several Injured In Tractor Accident In Kasganj

At least 15 people were killed, while several were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after fter a tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunged into a pond, the police said on Saturday.

The reports said the devotees were heading towards the River Ganga to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'. Following the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, the reports added. many injured were admitted to the local hospitals.