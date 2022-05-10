Twenty-One New Covid Cases In Bengal

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally on Monday rose to 20,18,600 with 21 fresh infections, a health department bulletin said. The toll remained at 21,203, as no new fatality due to the disease was reported, it said.

As many as 39 recoveries were recorded in Bengal in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total number of people recuperating from the disease to 19,96,989. The number of active cases came down to 408 from Sunday's 426, the bulletin said. Since Sunday, at least 5,109 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to over 2.5 crore.

(With PTI inputs)