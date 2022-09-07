Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Tricolour Under Attack By BJP, RSS Who Are Dividing Country On Lines Of Religion, Language: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the tricolor belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India into lines of religion and language.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:06 pm

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the tricolor belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India into lines of religion and language.

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally here, he said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united.

"Our tricolor guarantees the right to practice any religion of choice, but today this flag is under attack," Gandhi said at the rally.

He said the tricolor did not come easily as it was earned by Indians of every religion, region, and language.

He also alleged that India is facing its worst-ever economic crisis along with the highest unemployment rate ever and the country is headed towards disaster.

(Inputs from PTI)

