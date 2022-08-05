Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Taliban: Bomb Blast Claims 2 Civilian Lives In Afghanistan

A bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul has caused the death of two civilians.

undefined
Taliban forces (Representative image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:37 pm

 A bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday near a mosque in a minority Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital, killing two civilians and wounding another three, a Taliban official said.

According to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, the attack happened in western Kabul, in the Sar-e Karez area. There were fears the casualty numbers could rise after further reports come in. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which has targeted Afghanistan's minority Shiites in large-scale attacks in the past. 

The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country since the Taliban seized power last August. It has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014. IS is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country's Taliban rulers. Following their takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown against the IS headquarters in the country's east.

Related stories

Taliban Claim They Unaware Of Al-Qaeda Leader In Afghanistan

Will Not Allow Use Of Afghan Soil To Launch Attacks On Other Countries: Taliban Supreme Leader

'Muslims Will Never Allow Talibanisation Mindset To Surface In India', Says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

On Wednesday, in a gunbattle between the Taliban and IS gunmen killed five, including two Taliban fighters. The fighting erupted near the Sakhi shrine in the Karti Sakhi neighborhood. 

Tags

National Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamic State (IS) Group
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years