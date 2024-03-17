Stray Dogs: Man’s Best Friend Or Ferocious Foes

On February 24, 2024, a few kms from the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, Divyanshi, a 1.5-year-old toddler was killed by a pack of sterilised and vaccinated stray dogs that were being regularly fed by a stray dog feeder named Devika Daulat. The child was sitting outside her home when the pack, treating her as prey, mauled and dragged her for about 150 meters, killing her.
“These same dogs attacked children playing outside their homes,” said Ravi, the uncle of the slaughtered child, adding that locals repeatedly complained to the municipal authorities about the feeder and dogs but were ignored. Shockingly, Daulat allegedly threatened the victim’s father with legal action if they dared speak up. “We are poor people. When we tried to stop those who feed the dogs, they threatened us with a police complaint”.
The feeder threatened the father of the dead child due to the ABC rules that support the feeding of stray dogs, seemingly ‘upheld’ by the courts. The ‘animal rights’ inspired ABC rules force un-owned dogs on streets, prohibit their removal or euthanasia and call for their maintenance, despite flying in the face of logic or science as feeding is the main cause of population growth, stray dog congregations and ensuing territoriality. Unfed dogs are occupied primarily with foraging for food and less likely to attack people than healthy, vaccinated and well-fed dogs, as evidenced by surges in stray dog attacks across the country.
Bihar, for instance, is seeing a stupendous increase in stray dogs attacks, including horrific incidents of dog packs hunting, killing and eating women, with a total of 2,07,181 people being attacked in 2022-23 as per the Bihar Economic Survey whereas the total number reported was just 9,809 in the year 2021-22. Notably, the courts have upheld the ABC rules that prohibit removal or euthanasia of stray dogs and have allowed feeding of stray dogs during this time-period. Likewise, Maharashtra reported the maximum number of stray dog bites in the country with >435,000 dog attacks reported in one year. Other states had huge numbers of attacks making India the world leader in stray dog attacks. Recent data revealed an 11.32 per cent rise in dog attack cases, this only for reported cases with the real number almost certainly much higher.
Unbelievably yet predictably, the abject failure of Animal Birth Control programmes under the ABC rules is often blamed on poor implementation and more funds are asked for by the same NGOs conducting sterilisation’s and responsible for releasing dogs in public spaces, thus causing the problem in the first place. ‘Everyone loves a good drought’ can perhaps be changed to ‘NGOs love a stray dog crisis'.
Often referred to as the bedrock of the Constitution is the Fundamental Right to Life and personal liberty, enunciated in Article 21—‘No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.’ Thus, if a law or policy is anti-constitutional and violates fundamental rights, it can and should be overturned.
In India, stray dog control comes under the purview of State Municipal Acts that mandate the removal/euthanasia of stray dogs to protect citizens and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, that call for the same, both for the welfare of homeless dogs and for human health and safety. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act) is based on ‘animal welfare’ and not ‘animal rights,’ concepts fundamentally opposed to each other. Thus, the removal and/or euthanasia of stray dogs by municipalities is legal and mandatory as per all relevant statutes under the Indian Constitution.
The subordinate ABC rules have a problematic history. In 2001, Maneka Gandhi, then Union Culture Minister, a ministry which has nothing to do with public health, stray animals or disease control, notified the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules ostensibly to manage stray dog populations. The Rules require municipalities to release stray dogs in front of people’s homes, pregnant dogs to necessarily have litters on the streets and prohibit the euthanasia of even rabid dogs, thus contradicting the parent PCA Act that prohibits the abandonment of dogs for any reason, calls for their sheltering and allows for the euthanasia of all stray dogs.
A case challenging the legality of the ABC rules reached the Supreme Court in 2009 and continues to this day, opposed by various animal rights inspired organisations that hire senior SC lawyers to ensure the maintenance of stray dogs on streets via the ABC rules.
In 2023, the Department of Animal Husbandry, responsible only for breeding of livestock and also having nothing to do with public health or stray animals, notified the amended ABC Rules, labelled stray dogs “community dogs” and called for their maintenance and feeding inside any ‘stray dog territory’, including public areas and private, gated premises, even if they maul or kill citizens. In the ABC rules paradigm, no one is responsible either for the dogs’ suffering due to their homelessness nor for human injury or death caused by stray dogs.
Predictably, the ABC rules have had disastrous consequences on Article 21 rights of citizens—public spaces being turned into “stray dog territories” with packs of well-fed, sterilised and vaccinated stray dogs attacking people accompanied by a rise of misanthropes, feeders and animal rights NGOs who often threaten citizens and victims.
After the child was killed in Delhi, a press conference was held by the likes of Ambika Shukla, the sister of Maneka Gandhi, and Anjali Gopalan, who claimed a pitbull dog was responsible for the death of the child. A few days later the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying released an ‘important announcement’ stating that concerns about ‘public safety’ have led to the government's consideration of a ban on certain dog breeds, despite the fact that stray dogs injure and cause the deaths of more people in India than all the ‘dangerous dog breeds’ in the world put together many times over.
Incredibly, the ABC rules that mandate the public maintenance and feeding of stray dogs in both public and private premises and prohibits their removal or euthanasia was notified in 2023, by the same ministry.
All the while, the Supreme Court has held Article 21 to be the “heart of fundamental rights” and its judgments have profoundly expanded the scope of Article 21. Some notable excerpts are.
The apex court bench prohibited smoking in public places observing “Article 21 of the Constitution of India provides that no one shall be deprived of his life without due process of law, but a non smoker is deprived of his life not because of law but because of the reason that he has to come into public places.”
In the case of Kharak Singh vs the State of Uttar Pradesh, the apex court proclaimed "By the term 'life’ as here used something more is meant than mere animal existence. …The provision equally prohibits the mutilation of the body or amputation of an arm or leg or the putting out of an eye or the destruction of any other organ of the body….”
In Chameli Singh v. State of U.P., a Bench of three Judges held that right to shelter is a fundamental right observing “Shelter for a human being, therefore, is not mere protection of his life and limb…. Right to shelter, therefore, includes … clean and decent surroundings,. ..sanitation …etc. so as to have easy access to his daily avocation.”
In Sunil Batra v. Delhi Administration, the Supreme Court reiterated that the “right to life” included the right to lead a healthy life…… It includes the right to live in peace, to sleep in peace…
Ironically, in Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India, the Supreme Court held regarding article 21 that “The right to live includes… freely moving about and mixing and mingling with fellow human beings….”.
All the above interpretations of Article 21 are violated by the ABC rules that mandate release, maintenance and feeding of stray dogs in public (and private) areas, upheld so far by court proceedings.
Most stray dog attacks come from stray dogs in ‘public places’. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases reports that almost 96 per cent of fatal rabies cases are caused by stray dogs, in public spaces. Despite this it is legal under the ABC rules to feed dog packs known to attack millions, spread deadly diseases, slaughter wildlife and livestock and kill thousands of citizens. India’s millions of stray dogs defecate about 30,000 tons of highly pathogenic feces daily spreading > 20 communicable diseases in ‘public’ areas. While homeless citizens are removed from footpaths, stray dog feeders under the ABC rules take over public pavements, creating “territories” for stray dogs. In residential areas, citizens can barely step out of homes with well fed dogs attacking residents with impunity.
Safe public spaces and private societies are fundamental to the exercise of fundamental rights and civil liberties are profoundly violated by the release and maintenance of stray dogs via the ABC rules. State Municipal Acts mandate removal and euthanasia of stray animals from public places and require municipal authorities to prevent spread of diseases. This is the bedrock of local governance. In direct opposition, the ABC rules mandate dogs remain on streets and authorities mandated to remove stray animals are instead required to release stray dogs in front of people’s homes, including where the 1.5-year-old Diyvanshi was dragged away and killed by stray dogs.
For more than 14 years the Apex court has not been able to unequivocally uphold Article 21 and strike down a set of ultra vires subordinate rules deeply violative of Article 21, the so-called bedrock of the Constitution, its parent PCA act and perhaps basic common sense. Perhaps the Hon’ble Apex court needs reminding that "Life and personal liberty are sacrosanct. They are not mere words. They are the repositories of all our values and liberties”.
(Ryan Lobo is a filmmaker and ecology researcher based in Bangalore)