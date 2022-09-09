Friday, Sep 09, 2022
SIT To Probe Bangla Infiltration In Tripura

The official said it has been decided that important cases will be transferred to the SIT to enable and ensure concentrated, focused and end to end investigation in coordination with other security agencies working in Tripura and at the central level to identify organized network involved in such anti national activities.

Important cases related to infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals have been transferred to the SIT
Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:03 pm

The special investigation team of Tripura police will probe into the infiltration from Bangladesh,  a senior police official said on Friday. The decision was taken after 27 Bangladesh nationals were detained in Rajnagar and Ramnagar areas in the outskirts of the state capital Agartala on Monday and Tuesday.

Recently, twenty Bangladeshi nationals were detained from West Tripura's Sidhai area. “In the recent past a large number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and specific cases were registered in appropriate cases with various police stations of Tripura ... Issues related to illegal immigration of Bangladesh in Tripura were reviewed at the senior level at the police headquarters recently,” he said.

A total of six important cases related to infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals have been transferred for investigation to the SIT, he stated. Infiltration is reported from some bordering unfenced areas of West, Sepahijala, Unakoti and North districts, he said adding the BSF authority has also been alerted to intensify vigil along the border to prevent infiltration from across the border. 

Around 85 per cent Indo-Bangla border out of total 856 km border has been fenced so far while work is in progress to complete the fencing work.

(With PTI inputs)

