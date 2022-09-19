Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets AAP Chief After Returning From Germany

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday after returning from an eight-day visit to Germany.

The Opposition in Punjab has targeted Mann, alleging that he was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”, a charge denied by the ruling AAP as baseless.

"It was a courtesy meeting and no political issues were discussed in it," said a source in the Delhi government. Mann reached Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area around 11.30 AM and left at around 12.45 PM.

Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, was present in the hour-long meeting, sources said. Mann returned on Monday from Germany where he had gone to attract investments.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight because of being in an inebriated state.

A spokesperson of Lufthansa airline said, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change."

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed the allegations against Mann and accused the rival parties of indulging in negative propaganda to defame the chief minister.

