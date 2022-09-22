Police Forces Of Eastern States Hold Meet On Tackling Naxalites

Top police brass of five eastern states - Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha - on Wednesday proposed a slew of measures to enhance coordination among them to tackle Naxalism and crime in the region, a top official said.

The proposed measures included filling up security gaps in Naxal operations, timely and accurate exchange of information, better coordination, and real-time input on inter-state gangs.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar, said the annual meeting of the Coordination Committee of five states was held today, participated by senior officials.

"Senior officers discussed the present Naxal scenario and action concerning it by the states and coordination issues like security gaps, action required in core areas of Naxalites. Emphasis was laid on the timely and accurate exchange of information among states," Homkar said.

It was decided to share a list of absconders and warrantees among the states, he said, and added that discussions also centered around checking crimes including those against women and children.

(Inputs from PTI)