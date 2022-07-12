Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Begins 12-km Roadshow In Deogarh Amid Tight Security

In his visit to Jharkhand's Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a 12 km roadshow amid tight security.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 5:03 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on a 12-km roadshow in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district amid tight security.

Enthusiasts, most of them in saffron attire, waited on both sides of the road as the PM’s carcade made its way through the meandering roads of the district, with Modi waving at the crowd and greeting people with folded hands.

The entire roadshow route was seen decked up with banners and posters welcoming the PM. Crowds chanted 'Modi-Modi', with some people showering flowers on his carcade, as security personnel struggled to clear the way for the prime minister.

The PM, during the day, laid foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated multiple projects, including the Deogarh airport. 

