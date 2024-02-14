National

PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Temple In UAE

The BAPS temple inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 14, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BAPS temple in UAE | Photo: PTI
info-icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The BAPS temple inaugurated by Modi has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. The temple complex is spread over 27 acres and is also the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East.

UAE President Sheihk Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who was the crown prince at the time, had donated 13.5 acres of land for the temple at Abu Mreikhah in Abu Dhabi in 2015.

Another 13.5 acres was donated in 2019, after which the construction of the temple began.

Advertisement

The temple has been built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha and PM Modi had laid the foundation for it in 2018. The consecration ceremony of the idols began this morning.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement