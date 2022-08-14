Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Home National

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi Pays Homage To All Those Who Lost Their Lives During Partition

In last year's Independence Day speech, PM Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 11:10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

“Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history,” the prime minister tweeted.

In his last year's Independence Day speech, PM Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled the sufferings of people during the partition as hundreds of thousands were displaced after the creation of Pakistan. Calling it one of the “darkest moments in Indian history”, Sarma said that the partition dealt mighty blow to “Akhand Bharat”, or undivided India.

“One of the darkest moments in Indian history, Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen & dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj & newly-formed Pakistan,” he said in a tweet

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition and extended condolences to their families.

 (with inputs from PTI)

