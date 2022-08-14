Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi Pays Homage To All Those Who Lost Their Lives During Partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

“Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history,” the prime minister tweeted.

Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

In his last year's Independence Day speech, PM Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled the sufferings of people during the partition as hundreds of thousands were displaced after the creation of Pakistan. Calling it one of the “darkest moments in Indian history”, Sarma said that the partition dealt mighty blow to “Akhand Bharat”, or undivided India.

“One of the darkest moments in Indian history, Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen & dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj & newly-formed Pakistan,” he said in a tweet

One of the darkest moments in Indian history, Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen & dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat.



On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj & newly-formed Pakistan. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 14, 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition and extended condolences to their families.

विध्वंसात्मक मजहबी मानसिकता के कारण हुए दुःखद भारत-विभाजन के दौरान लाखों निर्दोष नागरिकों ने अपनी जान गंवाई और करोड़ों नागरिकों को अमानवीय पीड़ा झेलनी पड़ी।



आज 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' पर बलिदान हुए हुतात्माओं को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 14, 2022



(with inputs from PTI)