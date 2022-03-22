Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Parliamentary Panel Asks Govt To Curb Misleading Ads, Impose Strict Measures Including High Penalty

The panel said the agency or company whose ads are found fake as such be de-listed for the advertisement in future with imposition of hefty penalty and/or punishment.

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 9:57 pm

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday asked the Consumer Affairs Ministry to devise a mechanism for controlling misleading and fake advertisements and suggested options such as hefty penalties and imposing a ban to prevent companies from publishing such advertisements in the future.

The Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution presented its report on demand for grants related to Department of Consumer Affairs in the parliament.

"The committee note that advertisements of various products are being launched on televisions, other electronic and print media without ascertaining their genuineness which mislead the consumers of the country to a great extent," the report said.

It observed that most of the consumers are not literate and/or residing in remote, hilly and far-flung areas. They are misled, easily trapped and brain-washed by such advertisements.

"The committee find it an act of deceit being perpetrated with the innocent consumers of the country," it added.

The panel recommended the department to devise a mechanism to control this "widespread menace" and provide for a strict monitoring mechanism for fake ads to save the interests of the consumers.

"In this context, the committee further desire that the agency/company, whose ads are found fake as such be de-listed for the advertisement in future with imposition of hefty penalty and/or punishment to check and balance these advertisements flooded on the electronic and print media, etc," the report added.

The panel also recommended the department to amend the relevant Acts for this purpose, if required.

On enforcement of various laws to control prices, the report noted that most of the powers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Prevention of Black-Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities, 1980 have been delegated to the states.

However, the central government regularly advises the States/UTs to implement relevant Acts effectively and enforcement is done through raids.

"The committee find that in line of such a very high raids/prosecution/conviction/detention, only 10,005 persons were arrested and out of this number only 712 persons were convicted in 2020. 

"Likewise, in 2021, out of 15,450 arrested persons, only 1,034 were convicted. The committee do not understand the rationale behind this downward trend in prosecution against raid," the report noted.

The panel apprehended that defaulters must have been taking the benefits of the loopholes of the provisions contained in the Acts or there may be connivance of officials for their letting from being prosecuted.

"The committee, therefore, desire the Ministry to find out the reasons for non-conviction of the persons arrested and not prosecuted and take immediate action to refrain them from indulgence in malpractices and if need be, to amend the relevant Acts," the report noted.

