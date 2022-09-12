Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Home National

Not Unhappy With Party, Says Ajit Pawar After 'No Show' Towards End Of NCP National Convention

Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that the LoP was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar commented on the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar not unhappy with his party File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 3:48 pm

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said he was not unhappy with his party and nor had it neglected him. He also said the media blew out of proportion his walking off the stage during the NCP's national convention held in Delhi on Sunday, adding that it was for a washroom break.

"My party has never neglected me. I am not angry or disappointed with the party leadership. It has given me key posts. I was made Deputy Chief Minister, leader of opposition (in the Assembly)," the Baramati MLA told reporters here.

Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that the LoP was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

Refuting such talk, the former deputy CM said, "I was sitting  on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion.” 

Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan.

The loudest cheers came for Ajit Pawar when Sule praised his handling of the finance ministry in Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Ajit Pawar, considered the heir apparent in the NCP, was missing when his name was called out as the penultimate speaker before the NCP supremo made his concluding remarks.

(With PTI inputs)

