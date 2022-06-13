Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Normalcy Returns To Violence-Hit Areas in West Bengal

Districts across the state returned to normalcy after violent protests broke out across West Bengal against the controversial Prophet Mohammad remarks.

A BJP office burnt during protests in West Bengals Howrah BJP/Amit Thakur

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 1:35 pm

The violence-hit districts of West Bengal were limping back to normalcy on Monday with sporadic protests reported from a few areas as heavy police deployment continued, officials said. Train services were affected in the Sealdah-Hashnabad section of the Eastern Railway in the morning after protesters blocked the railway tracks, they said.


Tires were set ablaze and effigies of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were burnt as protesters blocked the tracks. "Services were affected for around 20 minutes. Heavy police deployment is in place around the Hashnabad station in North 24 Parganas," a senior official said. In Howrah, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts, heavy police presence was seen as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continued in certain areas.


At least 25 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the rioting in Bethuadahari in Nadia, a senior police officer said. "We have arrested 25 people in connection with Sunday's vandalism. Search is on for others involved in the vandalism," he said.

Local traders have called for a 72-hour bandh in the area. Security has been strengthened at the Bethuadahari railway station where a train was vandalized on Sunday over inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

