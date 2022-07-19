Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
NCW And NCPCR Demand Strict Action Against Staff Accused Of Asking Girl To Remove Innerwear

The NCW and NCPCR have demanded action against the personnel who asked a teen girl to remove her innerwear before entering the exam center.

NEET aspirants in Kerala. PTI/Image for representation

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 6:40 pm

The National Commission for Women and the National Commission for protection of Child Rights on Tuesday sought action against the NEET frisking personnel for asking a 17-year-old girl to remove her innerwear before entering an exam center in Kerala. 

A case was registered by the police after the teen lodged a formal complaint.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) have been invoked, police said. The NCW said it has taken serious note of the reported incident which is "shameful and outrageous to the modesty" of young girls. 

 "Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the chairperson of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations leveled by the girl students and to take appropriate action in accordance with the law against the responsible. The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter," it said in a statement.

The NCW has also written to the Director General of Police (DGI), Kerala to conduct a fair investigation in the matter and register FIR if the allegations are found to be true. The action taken must be apprised to the commission within three days.

 The NCPCR, on the other hand, has written to Kollam District Collector requesting an inquiry into the matter of how many children underwent a similar treatment on July 17 during the checking/frisking of aspirants appearing in the National Eligibility Entrance Test examination. 

 "You are further requested to furnish statements of the affected children and inform the Commission about the staff involved and action taken against them," the NCPCR said in the letter.

National
