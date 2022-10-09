Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mohan Bhagwat In Kanpur For RSS Music Camp

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Kanpur to attend the first 'Swar Sangam Ghosh' camp of north India being held here.  

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 4:11 pm

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Kanpur to attend the first 'Swar Sangam Ghosh' camp of north India being held here.  

Bhagwat, who came here on Saturday on a two-day visit, will address the people of Valmiki Samaj at Nanarao Park.  

Bhagwat had reached Kanpur Central Station from New Delhi by Howrah Rajdhani Express and was taken to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya where he stayed for the night.  

The five-day 'Swar Sangam Ghosh' camp (the annual musical band camp of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) began on Thursday at Deendayal Upadhyaya Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya and VSSD College.  

A heavy deployment of the police force has been made in the city ahead of Bhagwat’s visit.

The intelligence agencies have also been put on alert, said Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint CP Law, and order.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Lalu Prasad Yadav Hits Out At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Over Self- Employment Comment

Mohan Bhagwat Says Concept Of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Is Being Taken Seriously

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Bats for New Population Policy, Gender Equality, And Other Issues On Dussehra

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card