Manipur Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know

The 2022 Manipur assembly elections were held in two phases for the state’s 60 seats.

The repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act - AFSPA, the issue of unemployment, and political instability over the last five years are issues of Manipur assembly elections.

The Congress party has promised to work towards repealing AFSPA, which has come under increased scrutiny since December last year when 14 civilians were killed by security forces - six in what they called a case of mistaken identity when they ambushed civilians believing them to be militants and eight in clashes with that erupted following the initial killings.

There is also the issue of Schedule Tribe (ST) reservation for the Meitei community, which comprises around 57 per cent of the state’s population. The community was granted the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status in 1991, but there have been demands for years for an ST status, which the community says would help them protect their land better and would also be helpful in getting jobs through reservation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, the BJP contested the 2022 assembly election without any alliance.

Exit polls have shown BJP might emerge as the single largest party.

Phase 1

The first phase of the 2022 Manipur assembly elections was held on 28 February for 38 constituencies spread across five districts. A total of 173 candidates contested the polls. Eligible voters were around 12 lakh.

The prominent candidates in the first phase included Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh.

There were multiple incidents of violence:

At least one person was injured in a clash between two political parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged that was later replaced.

Alleged Congress workers vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Langthabal constituency in Imphal West district.

A vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by supporters of a rival group in Keirao assembly seat. No one was injured in the incident.

Security forces fired blank rounds to control the crowd at New Keithelmanbi polling station in Kangpokpi district, following accusations from the Congress of BJP of attempting to capture the booth.

Phase 2

The second phase of the 2022 Manipur assembly elections was held on 5 March for 22 constituencies across six districts. There were a total of 92 candidates and around 8.38 lakh eligible voters.

Like the first phase, incidents of violence were also reported in the second phase.